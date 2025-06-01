Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama Seizes Eight Tons Of Drugs In Port Of Colón Containers -

2025-06-01 02:05:44
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) On Saturday, May 31, agents from the Public Ministry and the National Police seized eight tons of drugs hidden inside containers at a port in Colón and bound for Europe. In a second operation, 1,268 packages destined for Spain were seized. Meanwhile, in a separate search and seizure of a container, the Panamanian Drug Prosecutor's Office located four packages wrapped in black plastic, which, when opened, contained 194 packages of an alleged illicit substance.

