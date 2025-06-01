Pollution Of The La Villa And Estibana Rivers: The Panama Government Will Prosecute Those Responsible

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The National Government announced that, through the Ministry of Environment (MiAmbiente),“it will proceed criminally and apply the maximum fines provided by law against all those found responsible for the contamination of the Estibana and La Villa rivers in Azuero, which has put at risk the supply of drinking water and the health of the inhabitants of Chitré, Herrera province, and Los Santos.” Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro described the environmental situation in Azuero as“chaotic,” attributing it to decades of neglect.“All those responsible will face criminal charges before the courts, regardless of political affiliations or influence. He who does it, pays,” Navarro stated.



He announced that MiAmbiente has already submitted the required technical reports to the Macaracas Prosecutor's Office to initiate the corresponding criminal proceedings. The minister also announced that a 72-hour deadline has been given for the responsible pig farms to comply with environmental regulations.“We respect productive activities, but they must be carried out sustainably,” he stated. “For the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, the health of Panamanians comes first; therefore, these measures have his full support,” emphasized the Vice Minister of the Presidency, Virna Luque, during a press conference in the city of Chitré, where she is leading a high-level commission appointed to address the situation.

Gradual Restoration of Drinking Water Supply

For his part, the director of IDAAN, Rutilio Villarreal, confirmed the beginning of the recovery of the drinking water supply in Chitré and Los Santos, after the restoration of operations at the water treatment plants to 50%. “This good news comes after confirming that the water quality is suitable for human consumption,” he stated. IDAN will continue monitoring the situation and working tirelessly to optimize service in the region, ensuring the continuity and security of supply. He explained that the areas that will be prioritized for service restoration include the La Villa district in Guararé, Las Tablas, La Villa de Los Santos, Arena, Villa Salvadora, San Juan Bautista, and the areas near Chitré Mall.

In a coordinated effort to mitigate the impact, the IDAAN has distributed a significant volume of water. To date, more than 56,000 gallons have been delivered in Los Santos and 62,000 gallons in Herrera via tanker trucks. In total, more than 300,000 gallons have been distributed in Los Santos via tanker trucks. Sinaproc Deputy Director Malitzie Rivera detailed the vast deployment of resources, reporting that 1.1 million gallons of water have been distributed in Azuero. To this end, 20 containers and 20 tankers were mobilized, and 45 wells were used, with the support of 143 vehicles. The main priority was supplying water to hospitals and health centers in the region.

Pollution of the La Villa River Worsens Water Crisis: Communities Demand Emergency Declaration

IDAAN ordered the closure of water treatment plants in Los Santos and Herrera due to pollution in the La Villa River, leaving thousands without drinking water. The Roberto Reyna water treatment plants in Herrera province and the Rufina Alfaro water treatment plants in Los Santos province began operating at 50% capacity on the afternoon of Saturday, May 31, following a decrease in the concentration of microorganisms and pathogens detected in the La Villa River, reported the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (IDAAN). The Municipal Ombudsman's Office of Macaracas, together with the regional office of the Ministry of the Environment (MiAmbiente) in Los Santos, presented the requested technical reports to prosecute those responsible for the contamination of the La Villa River, the Estibaná River, and their tributaries.