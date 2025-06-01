Egypt Urged To Establish Real Estate Regulatory Authority To Boost Market Transparency, Attract FDI

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Fouad, real estate expert and member of the British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA), has urged the urgent establishment of an independent Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in Egypt. He emphasized that such a body, modeled on successful international experiences in countries like the UAE and India, is crucial for creating a structured and transparent legal framework for real estate transactions.

Fouad explained that RERA plays a central regulatory and legislative role in mature markets. It safeguards the interests of buyers, investors, and developers by issuing licenses, enforcing compliance, ensuring transparency, and overseeing project implementation according to approved timelines and budgets.

“In markets witnessing rapid urban expansion and increasing investment flows-such as Egypt-an independent regulatory authority is no longer optional; it's a strategic necessity,” Fouad stated.

He highlighted that the absence of a unified regulatory entity in Egypt has led to overlapping roles between institutions, resulting in delivery delays, contractual disputes, and inconsistent enforcement. A RERA-style authority, he said, would bring order to the sector by clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders: the government, developers, and buyers.

Such a body would also bolster investor confidence, both local and international, by ensuring accountability and reducing risks. Regulatory oversight would include developer classification based on financial and technical criteria, stricter controls on marketing and advertising, and protection of buyers from fraudulent or stalled projects.

Fouad cited Dubai's RERA as a global benchmark, noting how it has transformed the city into a trusted international hub for real estate investment. He also pointed to India's experience, where the implementation of RERA reduced legal disputes by over 60% in its early years.

Without an independent authority, Fouad warned, the Egyptian real estate market remains exposed to mismanagement, undermining its attractiveness to foreign investors-particularly Egyptians living abroad who demand a clear, reliable legal framework.

He proposed that the new Egyptian RERA be established under the Prime Minister's office or the Ministry of Housing, in cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt and the Financial Regulatory Authority. It should have wide-ranging legal and supervisory powers, including dedicated departments for licensing, compliance, evaluation, and dispute resolution.

Fouad also stressed the importance of launching a unified digital platform to centralize information on licensed real estate projects. This platform would provide real-time updates on implementation status, developer credentials, licensing and contract details, and facilitate electronic applications and transactions-supporting Egypt's broader digital transformation strategy.

In conclusion, Fouad reiterated that the creation of a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in Egypt is a national imperative. It is key to achieving transparency, safeguarding stakeholders' rights, and turning the Egyptian real estate market into a sustainable, globally competitive investment destination capable of attracting foreign currency and exporting real estate.