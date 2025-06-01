ZG Developments Partners With Estadat To Offer City Club Memberships To FLW Residence Clients

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) ZG Developments has announced a strategic partnership with Estadat Sports Investment Company to provide integrated sports and social services to residents of its flagship FLW Residence project in West Cairo.

Mohamed El-Sebaey, Chairperson of ZG Developments, emphasized that the collaboration reflects the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing the lifestyle of its clients by delivering real, value-added services across its projects.

“As part of our vision to provide comprehensive, high-quality services, FLW Residence clients will enjoy exclusive memberships to the nearby City Club branch,” El-Sebaey said.“Our partnership with Estadat-renowned for its expertise in sports investment and club management-ensures residents access to exceptional recreational and community-focused experiences.”

City Club, owned and operated by Estadat, is known for delivering top-tier social, athletic, and entertainment amenities. The club adjacent to FLW Residence will feature a wide range of offerings including professional sports academies led by Olympic and world champions, as well as facilities such as a gym, e-sports center, kids' area, mosque, theater, restaurants, and retail outlets. It will also house cultural and women's centers, a conference hall, and administrative offices-creating a fully integrated community hub.

El-Sebaey described the partnership as a key differentiator that enhances the investment appeal of the FLW Residence project, especially as it caters to all age groups and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle.

FLW Residence, ZG Developments' latest and most prominent project, is strategically located on Al Wahat Road in West Cairo. The company has previously delivered a range of residential and commercial developments in key areas including New Cairo (Fifth Settlement), Nasr City, 6th of October City, Sheikh Zayed City, and across the governorates of Dakahlia and Alexandria.

Recent ZG projects include the upscale Zayed Green series (1, 2, 3, and 4) and Teba West, located in the heart of New Zayed City.

Hany Abbas, Board Member at ZG Developments, highlighted that the City Club branch serving FLW Residence will be one of the most comprehensive in the chain, tailored to meet the diverse interests of modern families.

Ahmed Attia, Vice Chairperson of Estadat Sports Services, noted that Estadat specializes in sports investment and club management across Egypt, while also providing consultancy services throughout the Arab and African regions.“We rely on subsidiaries and a team of specialists in sports marketing and facility operations to deliver services at international standards,” he said.

Yasser El-Ramly, Chairperson of City Club, stressed the importance of the new West Cairo branch in supporting community development and youth empowerment through athletics. Amr El-Sherifey, Assistant Chairman for the Commercial Sector, affirmed Estadat's commitment to evolving its model to meet the expectations of Egypt's growing real estate market.

Nady Samir, Head of Sales at City Club, concluded by highlighting the club's expansion to 16 cities across Egypt in partnership with developers.“Our goal is to promote holistic well-being, family engagement, and athletic excellence through strategic alliances like this one.”