Misr Italia Properties Launches 'Hilltop' Phase At Solare In Ras El Hekma

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Misr Italia Properties (MIP) has announced the launch of Hilltop, a new phase of its flagship coastal project, Solare, located in Ras El Hekma. Designed as a year-round destination, Solare continues to expand with Hilltop, which introduces elevated living experiences, panoramic views, and contemporary architectural elements inspired by Miami and Mediterranean coastal cities.

The new phase reflects MIP's ongoing commitment to developing fully integrated, design-forward communities. Hilltop features more than 5,000 square meters of swimmable lagoons, ensuring that each building enjoys its own private beachfront. The phase offers a range of two- and three-bedroom units designed to harmonize with the surrounding landscape.

At the highest elevation within Solare, Hilltop introduces the Rooftop Clubhouse, offering residents open views of the Ras El Hekma shoreline and surrounding natural scenery. Hilltop also enjoys direct access to Solare Downtown, the heart of the development's commercial and entertainment district.

Solare Downtown, which spans 40 feddans and carries an estimated investment of EGP 10bn, is poised to become Ras El Hekma's central hub for retail, leisure, and tourism. Once complete, it is expected to attract approximately 30,000 visitors daily, adding vitality and value to the surrounding residential areas.

Mohamed Khaled El Assal, CEO of Misr Italia Properties, emphasized that Hilltop and the broader Solare development reflect the company's commitment to offering thoughtfully planned living environments that integrate residential, recreational, and commercial elements.

“Every project we develop is built around a clear and distinct concept,” said El Assal.“Solare, themed as 'A Place Where the Sun Never Sets,' is a destination for all seasons-carefully designed with international partners to create an exceptional lifestyle experience.”

Solare spans 386 feddans, offering a one-kilometer stretch of sandy beach and a three-kilometer seafront. The master plan includes seven elevations reaching up to 36 meters above sea level, with over 100,000 square meters of swimmable lagoons, 30,000 of which are private. Remarkably, 82% of the units in Solare enjoy direct water views.

The development includes hospitality components such as 800 hotel rooms and branded residences, aiming to blend residential living with resort-style services.

Construction progress across Solare is well underway. Excavation, backfilling, and step works have been completed, while structural work for seafront units and finishing for cabanas are ongoing. MIP has also finalized land grading for phases one and two, and completed around 80% of grading across the remaining phases.

Currently, 723 units are under construction, representing around 80% of the targeted cabanas in this phase, with a total investment of EGP 1.3bn. For phase two, which focuses on villas, MIP has achieved roughly 30% construction completion. Simultaneously, the company is moving forward with additional construction activities covering 1,635 new units, including chalets and villas, with projected investments of EGP 7.5bn. The first handovers are scheduled for 2027.

Solare is being developed in collaboration with a roster of local and international firms, including EDSA, Whitespace, Synthetic, and Design Avenue, covering all aspects of planning, design, and architecture.