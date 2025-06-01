King Receives Delegation From Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit Ministerial Committee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting on Sunday with a delegation from the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Developments in the Gaza Strip, emphasised the importance of continuing to coordinate with active partners to build greater international pressure to stop the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.The meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the need to step up Arab and international efforts to end the war on Gaza, and resume the flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.The King also warned against the dangerous and unprecedented Israeli escalations targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, and Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Discussions also addressed the need to continue mobilising international support to enable Palestinians to receive their full legitimate rights, and to create a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.For their part, the delegation members praised Jordan for its position in support of Palestinians at all levels, regionally and internationally. They also commended His Majesty's standing in the international community, which has been vital to mobilising world leaders and public opinion in support of the Palestinian cause in relation to the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.The delegation, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, included Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.