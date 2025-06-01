AND Agents Arrest 32 Drug Dealers, Pushers Nationwide-PSD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) - Personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) carried out extensive security campaigns across various governorates, dealing with a number of "high-profile" cases, media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.During these crackdowns, the AND agents arrested 32 drug dealers and traffickers and seized "large" quantities of narcotics and "high-grade" weapons in their possession.The AND's personnel carried out its first security campaign in the northern Ramtha District and nabbed 5 wanted individuals involved in drug trafficking and possession cases.In areas south of the capital, Amman, 14 individuals were arrested over the last few days, including suspects classified as "dangerous" and a quantity of firearms were seized in their possession.In central Zarqa governorate, 5 individuals were arrested in a large-scale security bust, 1 classified as dangerous. One suspect was found to be in possession of 12 kilograms of palm-sized sheets of hashish.In another raid, 5 individuals were also arrested in the Southern Shuna District and were found in possession of marijuana plants and firearms.In the most notable cases, an attempt to smuggle 25,000 narcotic pills hidden inside candles was foiled. These quantities were seized inside a vehicle at the Jaber border crossing, and the main suspect was arrested.The AND also raided the home of a drug dealer in the Central Badia region after confirming his possession of "large" quantities of narcotics.The suspect was arrested and a search of the property revealed 16 kilograms of crystal meth and 1,500 narcotic pills.Another Arab drug dealer was raided in the Southern Jordan Valley, and 25,000 narcotic pills were seized after his arrest.In the latest incident in southern Ma'an governorate, a drug dealer and pusher was arrested, and 10,000 narcotic pills and 4 palm-sized sheets of hashish were seized in his possession.