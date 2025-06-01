Awqaf Minister: Jordanian Medical Mission Treated Over 1,000 Hajj Piligims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jeddah, June 1 (Petra) -Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, Dr. Ahmad Khalayleh, said Jordanian Hajj missions are "closely monitoring" all matters related to Jordanian pilgrims, particularly their health and safety conditions.In statements on Sunday during his participation in the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah, he said that more than 1,000 pilgrims visited the Jordanian medical mission clinics in their hotels.The minister indicated that all these cases were "minor and did not require hospitalization," with the exception of 1 patient, who is receiving treatment in a hospital in Saudi city of Medina.During this period, Khalayleh stated the ministry's mission is "keen" to guide, preach, and educate pilgrims in preparation for congregating at Mount Arafat and begining the Hajj rituals.Khalayleh praised the services and facilitations provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jordanian pilgrims and its "full" cooperation with the Jordanian mission to streamline all Hajj-related procedures.