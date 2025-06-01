403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Awqaf Minister: Jordanian Medical Mission Treated Over 1,000 Hajj Piligims
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jeddah, June 1 (Petra) -Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, Dr. Ahmad Khalayleh, said Jordanian Hajj missions are "closely monitoring" all matters related to Jordanian pilgrims, particularly their health and safety conditions.
In statements on Sunday during his participation in the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah, he said that more than 1,000 pilgrims visited the Jordanian medical mission clinics in their hotels.
The minister indicated that all these cases were "minor and did not require hospitalization," with the exception of 1 patient, who is receiving treatment in a hospital in Saudi city of Medina.
During this period, Khalayleh stated the ministry's mission is "keen" to guide, preach, and educate pilgrims in preparation for congregating at Mount Arafat and begining the Hajj rituals.
Khalayleh praised the services and facilitations provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jordanian pilgrims and its "full" cooperation with the Jordanian mission to streamline all Hajj-related procedures.
Jeddah, June 1 (Petra) -Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, Dr. Ahmad Khalayleh, said Jordanian Hajj missions are "closely monitoring" all matters related to Jordanian pilgrims, particularly their health and safety conditions.
In statements on Sunday during his participation in the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah, he said that more than 1,000 pilgrims visited the Jordanian medical mission clinics in their hotels.
The minister indicated that all these cases were "minor and did not require hospitalization," with the exception of 1 patient, who is receiving treatment in a hospital in Saudi city of Medina.
During this period, Khalayleh stated the ministry's mission is "keen" to guide, preach, and educate pilgrims in preparation for congregating at Mount Arafat and begining the Hajj rituals.
Khalayleh praised the services and facilitations provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jordanian pilgrims and its "full" cooperation with the Jordanian mission to streamline all Hajj-related procedures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment