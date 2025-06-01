403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Organises Workshop To Develop Support System For Coeliac Patients
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the Qatari Association for Coeliac Awareness, recently organised a workshop on "The Role of Government and Private Institutions in the Care of Patients with Coeliac Disease. "
The workshop saw broad attendance and active participation from representatives of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Foundation, Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, Sidra Medicine, as well as a number of owners of food establishments.
The workshop was part of the Ministry of Public Health's efforts to enhance effective partnerships between concerned authorities and the community to support patients with Coeliac Disease in Qatar. Coeliac disease is a chronic digestive disorder where the immune system attacks body tissues when gluten is consumed, damaging the intestines.
The workshop aimed to highlight the daily challenges Coeliac disease patients face and develop sustainable and comprehensive support mechanisms to ensure they have access to safe, gluten-free food in line with public health standards. It also sought to open new avenues for cooperation and practical integration between various sectors to improve the quality of life for Coeliac patients in Qatar.
Discussions during the workshop emphasized the importance of empowering institutions to fulfil their role in caring for Coeliac patients and providing a supportive environment. This includes offering suitable food products, improving registration and monitoring mechanisms, and enhancing nutritional education. The vital role of the Qatari Association for Coeliac Awareness in supporting patients and communicating their needs to relevant authorities was also acknowledged.
Representatives from the Ministry of Public Health's Food Safety Department presented a session during the workshop on registering and approving gluten-free products in the electronic food safety system "Watheq". They explained how to read product labels for gluten content, which helps patients and their families easily and safely select appropriate products.
The workshop also included awareness presentations by the Qatari Association for Coeliac Awareness on the problems and obstacles patients face and the support needed from authorities. Additionally, representatives from the Clinical Nutrition Department at Hamad Medical Corporation delivered a presentation on the importance of nutritional interventions and dietary services for patients with gastrointestinal disorders.
The workshop saw broad attendance and active participation from representatives of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Foundation, Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, Sidra Medicine, as well as a number of owners of food establishments.
The workshop was part of the Ministry of Public Health's efforts to enhance effective partnerships between concerned authorities and the community to support patients with Coeliac Disease in Qatar. Coeliac disease is a chronic digestive disorder where the immune system attacks body tissues when gluten is consumed, damaging the intestines.
The workshop aimed to highlight the daily challenges Coeliac disease patients face and develop sustainable and comprehensive support mechanisms to ensure they have access to safe, gluten-free food in line with public health standards. It also sought to open new avenues for cooperation and practical integration between various sectors to improve the quality of life for Coeliac patients in Qatar.
Discussions during the workshop emphasized the importance of empowering institutions to fulfil their role in caring for Coeliac patients and providing a supportive environment. This includes offering suitable food products, improving registration and monitoring mechanisms, and enhancing nutritional education. The vital role of the Qatari Association for Coeliac Awareness in supporting patients and communicating their needs to relevant authorities was also acknowledged.
Representatives from the Ministry of Public Health's Food Safety Department presented a session during the workshop on registering and approving gluten-free products in the electronic food safety system "Watheq". They explained how to read product labels for gluten content, which helps patients and their families easily and safely select appropriate products.
The workshop also included awareness presentations by the Qatari Association for Coeliac Awareness on the problems and obstacles patients face and the support needed from authorities. Additionally, representatives from the Clinical Nutrition Department at Hamad Medical Corporation delivered a presentation on the importance of nutritional interventions and dietary services for patients with gastrointestinal disorders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment