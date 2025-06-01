403
European Champions PSG Land Back In Paris Ahead Of Victory Parade
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris Saint-Germain's players and staff landed back in the French capital on Sunday ahead of a victory parade on the Champs-Elysees to celebrate with their fans after emphatically ending their long wait to win the Champions League.
Coach Luis Enrique and his team including Desire Doue, the 19-year-old who lit up the final in Munich on Saturday by scoring twice in the stunning 5-0 win against Inter Milan, will also be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
More than 100,000 people are expected to watch their heroes in the parade on Paris' showpiece avenue after the team won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.
An estimed 11.8 million viewers watched the game on French television which sparked a long night of wild celebrations. Fans thronged the streets of the capital, letting off flares and fireworks as decades of pent-up frustration were released.
Police made nearly 600 arrests across France, the interior ministry said, after more than 200 cars were torched and police clashed with youths.
In the southwest town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest.
A 23-year-old man riding a scooter in central Paris was also killed after being hit by a vehicle.
A policeman was put in an induced coma after being injured by a firework.
PSG condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms" on social media on Sunday, adding that winning the title "should be a moment of collective joy, not of unrest and disorder".
"These isolated acts are contrary to the club's values and in no way represent the vast majority of our supporters, whose exemplary behaviour throughout the season deserves to be commended," they said.
The club called on the public "to show responsibility and respect" during the parade on the Champs-Elysees, which will be closed to traffic and surrounded by tight security, and the party at home ground Parc des Princes which will close the celebrations.
A victory parade by Liverpool Football Club's players in the English city last Monday ended in horrific scenes after a car ploughed into the crowd, leaving 79 people injured.
In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Macron hailed a "day of glory for PSG".
"Bravo, we are all proud," he wrote. "Paris is the capital of Europe tonight."
The margin of victory was the greatest in a final in the history of the Champions League or the European Cup that preceded it.
Lifting the trophy on Saturday after losing in their only other appearance in the final five years ago was the result of hundreds of millions of euros pumped into PSG since Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought an ailing club in 2011.
"The objective now is to win again. It has taken 14 years of hard work but we are building something for the future," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said.
