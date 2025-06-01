403
Qatar, Egypt Intensify Efforts For Gaza Truce
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar and Egypt announced Sunday that they are continuing their intensive efforts to bridge gaps and overcome points of contention to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, based on the proposal presented by US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The proposal aims to resume indirect negotiations on that basis.
In a joint statement, Qatar and Egypt affirmed their intent - in coordination with the US of America - to intensify efforts to resolve the obstacles facing the negotiation process. Both countries called on all parties to act responsibly and support the mediators' efforts to end the crisis in Gaza Strip and restore stability and calm to the region.
The two nations expressed their hope for a swift agreement on a temporary 60-day truce, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Such an agreement would help alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, facilitate the opening of border crossings, and allow the entry of humanitarian and relief aid to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and end the war completely. It would also mark the beginning of post-war reconstruction efforts, in line with the plan endorsed at the Arab Emergency Summit in Cairo on March 4, 2025.
