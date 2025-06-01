First Groups Of Qatari Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first groups of Qatari pilgrims began arriving in the holy lands of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on from yesterday, to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Their arrival took place in a well-coordinated and organized manner, reflecting the joint efforts of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Qatari Hajj Mission, and the relevant authorities. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of Qatari pilgrims from their departure at Hamad International Airport until the completion of their pilgrimage and safe return home.

Several flights operated by Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines departed Hamad International Airport starting yesterday morning, carrying pilgrims affiliated with 17 accredited Qatari Hajj campaigns.

The first flight arrived at 10am and was warmly received by members of the Qatari Hajj Mission, including staff from the Coordination and Follow-up Unit, the Airport Unit, and the Inspection and Oversight Unit. Flights continued to arrive throughout the afternoon and evening, with the last flight of the day landing at 9pm.

The arrival of pilgrims is set to continue through Sunday at King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah. The majority of Qatari pilgrims are expected to arrive by Monday (June 2, 2025). This year, Qatari pilgrims are performing Hajj under 17 officially approved campaigns: Al-Manasik, Lusail, Al-Ali, Zamzam, Al-Furqan, Al-Tawbah, Al-Bayan, Al-Huda, The Fifth Pillar, Al-Marwa, Hatim, Al-Aqsa, Al-Noor, Taybah, Al-Hammadi, Al-Quds, and Nusk.

Each campaign includes integrated administrative, technical, and service teams dedicated to providing full support and care for the pilgrims in Makkah and the holy sites.

The Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs coordinated with all relevant entities in Qatar to facilitate the pilgrims' travel. Qatar Airways, in cooperation with the Coordination and Follow-up Unit at the Qatari Hajj Mission, offered early baggage drop-off services 24 hours before flight departure, along with pre-issued boarding passes, allowing pilgrims to head straight to their departure gates. Dedicated Qatar Airways counters were set up at Hamad International Airport exclusively for Hajj pilgrims. Meanwhile, the Qatari Hajj Mission deployed joint Qatari support teams at Saudi airports in cooperation with Qatar Airways representatives to facilitate entry procedures through Saudi border control.



The Qatari Hajj Mission operates around the clock in the holy lands with its full team, including specialized committees and support units, ensuring comprehensive logistical, religious, medical, and advisory support so pilgrims can perform their rituals under optimal spiritual, health, and organizational conditions.

Many Qatari pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Qatari Hajj Mission and its support teams for their efficient arrangements. They praised the smooth procedures starting from Hamad International Airport, their reception in Saudi Arabia, the facilitation of their transportation and accommodation in Makkah, and the direct delivery of their luggage to their residences.

