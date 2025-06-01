Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


QMC Chairperson Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador

2025-06-01 02:01:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) Chairperson HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar HE Khaled Bader Al Mutairi, on the occasion of the completion of the latter's tenure in the country.

HE QMC's Chairperson thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the media field, and wished him success in his future duties.

