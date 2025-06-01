Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Turkish Ambassador

2025-06-01 02:01:19
Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar HE Dr. Mehmet Mustafa Goksu.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

