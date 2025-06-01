HMC Expands Access To Mental Health Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) continues to strengthen its position as the leading provider of specialist mental health care services in Qatar and one of the leading providers in the region.

With a recent focus on expanding access and improving quality, HMC delivers a wide range of services across the country, bringing expert mental health care closer to communities and making support easier to access for all.

"Our mental health services have expanded significantly in recent years, both in terms of the number of services available and the quality of care delivered,” said Dr. Majid Al Abdulla, Chair of Mental Health at HMC. "We are proud to offer evidence-based, patient-centered care, led by expert teams and supported by modern facilities. HMC's Mental Health Service is accredited by the Joint Commission International, reflecting our commitment to the highest standards of care. HMC has become a regional leader in mental health care, committed to supporting the needs of our population.”

One of the most significant recent developments has been the expansion of HMC's inpatient mental health services at Mesaieed General Hospital. Since late 2023, the majority of adult inpatient mental health services have been delivered from this advanced facility. The modern environment ensures patients receive care in a safe, therapeutic, and private setting. Additional specialist and long-term inpatient services also operate at Al Wakra Hospital, the Muaither Residential Care Compound (RCC2), and other HMC locations.

To bring services closer to where people live, HMC has also partnered with Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) to establish integrated mental health clinics in eight primary health centers. These clinics allow patients to access psychiatry and psychology services in a familiar and non-stigmatizing environment, alongside their regular physical healthcare.

The integrated clinics in PHCC cover multiple specialist areas, including adult psychiatry, ADHD, and older adult mental health. These services are delivered in close collaboration between HMC psychiatrists and PHCC teams, ensuring high-quality, coordinated care.

HMC also offers outpatient services at multiple locations including Hamad General Hospital, Mesaieed General Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital, Al Khor Hospital, Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital, and Muaither Clinic.

In addition to physical outpatient clinics, HMC has expanded its virtual care services. The National Mental Health Helpline (telephone 16000) offers immediate access to trained mental health professionals.

Patients can also attend follow-up psychiatric appointments remotely using secure telehealth platforms, making it easier for people to continue their care from home.

Specialist virtual services, such as the Women's Mental Health Service, provide confidential support tailored to the unique needs of different patient groups.

"The key to improving mental health outcomes is early intervention and making access to care easy and stigma-free,” said Amal Alobaidli, Acting Executive Director of Nursing at the Mental Health Service. "Our recent strategy has prioritized providing mental health services in the heart of communities across Qatar. The integrated clinics and the National Mental Health Helpline mean anyone in Qatar can reach a mental health professional quickly and conveniently, when they need it most.”