Qatari-Egyptian Joint Statement On Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt continue their intensive efforts to bring views closer and address contentious points with a view to reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, based on the proposal of the U.S. President's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, thereby enabling the resumption of indirect negotiations on the basis of this proposal.

Qatar and Egypt, in coordination with the United States of America, affirm their intention to intensify efforts to overcome the obstacles facing the negotiations.

They also call for all parties to exercise responsibility and support the efforts of mediators aimed at resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip, through restoring stability and calm to the region.

The two countries are also striving to swiftly reach a 60-day temporary truce, which would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

This would facilitate the resolution of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region, enable the opening of border crossings, and allow the entry of humanitarian and relief aid to alleviate the suffering faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza. Ultimately, this effort aims to bring an end to the war entirely and initiate the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in accordance with the plan adopted by the emergency Arab summit held in Cairo on March 4, 2025.

