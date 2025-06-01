Ghazni Stars Win T20 Series Against Paktia Samsor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The Ghazni Stars have clinched the three-match T20 series title against the Paktika Samsor team in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.

Provincial Cricket Director Abdul Wadud Paktiawal told Pajhwok Afghan News that the series was organized as part of the provincial cricket department's annual plan.

He said the Ghazni Stars won the first two matches consecutively, while the third match was called off due to bad weather.

“The series concluded 2–0 in favor of the Ghazni Stars, who were declared the champions,” he added.

Paktiawal added that the tournament aimed not only to promote cricket but also to strengthen unity, coordination, and brotherhood among the youth of Ghazni and Paktika provinces.

Meanwhile, players expressed satisfaction with the event's organization. They emphasized that such tournaments not only enhance teamwork but also foster positive inter-provincial cricket relations and healthy competition.

Cricket has grown increasingly popular among residents of Ghazni in recent years.

