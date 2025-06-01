Work On Nearly 90M Afs Projects Kicks Off In Nuristan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Construction work has been launched on five development projects estimated to cost of 90 million afghanis in eastern Nuristan province, an official announced on Sunday.

Deputy Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs Maulvi Mohammad Ismail Ghazniwal inaugurated the projects during his visit to the province.

He said these development projects were being executed near the Durand Line in Kamdesh district by the government.

“Seven infrastructure projects have been approved in Kamdesh and Bargi Matal districts and work on five of them has begun. These projects include road repair, construction of a water supply network, and construction of a concrete bridge,”: he added.

According to him, his ministry is trying to implement basic and sustainable projects to address the needs of the people of these underdeveloped areas.

Deputy Governor Maulvi Faisal explained the projects included construction of a 25-kilometer road that would connect Kamdesh with the capital of Nuristan, Paron. In addition, a 20-meter concrete bridge and a water supply network are also being built that would irrigate about 2,000 acres of agricultural land.

The projects valued nearly 90 million afghanis, Faisal added.

He said the province still needs similar reconstruction projects and more attention should be paid to them.

“Our region has been affected by years of war, but unfortunately, previous governments did not pay any attention; we are grateful to the Islamic Emirate for approving projects based on our needs”: Mohibullah, a tribal elder, said.

Syed Azim, another resident, urged the government and aid agencies to pay more attention to the area in terms of development.

