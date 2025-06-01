Afghan, Chinese Officials Discuss Banking Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Bank (central bank) acting governor has discussed with the Chinese ambassador enhancing financial and banking cooperation between the two countries.

DAB in a statement said that the Chinese ambassador in Kabul, in a meeting with the bank's acting governor, said his country wanted to play a positive role in Afghanistan's economic development.

The Chinese envoy added relations between Afghanistan and China should be further expanded based on mutual cooperation.

The statement said DAB acting chief Noor Ahmad Agha discussed increasing financial and banking cooperation with China in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Zhao Xing.

Agha said Da Afghanistan Bank had been able to establish effective relations with many international financial and banking institutions in the past four years.

He said the central bank was committed to further strengthening and expanding these relations.

He added Da Afghanistan Bank was trying to increase technical cooperation in the financial and banking sectors.

A more favorable and secure environment had been created for investment, trade had become easier and practical measures taken in capacity building and other related areas, he explained.

Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Zhao Xing said his country wanted to play a positive role in Afghanistan's economic development and added that relations between the two countries should be further expanded based on cooperation.

ma