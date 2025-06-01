Russia Accepts Afghan Nominee's Ambassadorial Post
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Russian Ambassador in Kabul has formally handed over a note to Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, confirming Moscow's acceptance of the Afghan nominee for ambassador to Russia.
The Russian envoy expressed hope that with the elevation of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations between the two countries would see further progress in various areas.
Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov today (Sunday), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.
A statement from the ministry said the meeting focused on a new phase in Afghanistan-Russia relations, discussions held at the recent Kazan meeting, and the functioning of bilateral working committees.
Ambassador Zhirnov handed over the official diplomatic note accepting the Afghan nominee for ambassador to Russia and voiced optimism that raising the level of diplomatic engagement would lead to broader cooperation between the two nations.
In response, Minister Muttaqi described this new chapter in relations with the Russian Federation as significant and expressed hope that both countries would be able to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors during this phase.
kk/ma
