Barca Keeper Ter Stegen Denies Departure Plans

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Throughout his career, German national team goalkeeper and Barcelona player Marc-Andre ter Stegen has become accustomed to setbacks. Ahead of UEFA's Final Four tournament, with Germany set to face Portugal in the semifinal on Wednesday in Munich, reports have surfaced suggesting the 33-year-old could be on the move, with Barcelona considering him a potential sale.

After more than a decade in Catalonia, several Spanish media outlets speculated that the former Moenchengladbach keeper's time at the club may be nearing its end, following his recent return from an eight-month injury layoff.

On Sunday, after days of speculation, the 2015 UEFA Champions League winner and six-time Spanish champion addressed the rumors head-on at a press conference in Herzogenaurach, denying any plans to leave the reigning La Liga champions as reported by Xinhua.

"No one talked to me about it. I know I will be around in Barcelona next season," Ter Stegen said.

He acknowledged the club's constant pursuit of top talent but reaffirmed his competitive mindset. "It's my claim to always be on the pitch. As long as I perform, I feel protected," he said.

"At present, we have two keepers with Inaki Pena and me, and everyone joining has to face the competition," he added, referring to the 26-year-old Pena, notably omitting 35-year-old veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny is reported to have accepted a one-year contract extension.

Ter Stegen said the recovery process had made him appreciate every moment on the pitch. His goal, he noted, has always been "to reach the previous level and return even better."

Before Ter Stegen's comments, German national coach Julian Nagelsmann voiced full confidence in his veteran shot-stopper.

"He is our undisputed number one. I am convinced he will be delivering two games at a top level," the 37-year-old manager said. Ter Stegen welcomed the support. "I have always been a positive type, so am I now."

Ter Stegen returned to the national team after rupturing his patellar tendon last September, following a 223-day recovery.

Barcelona athletic coach Pablo Merino is reportedly backing Ter Stegen's return to top condition. "He is a disciplined German," Merino said. "Figures show he has gained more strength and muscle mass."

Meanwhile, reports claim that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has approved a goalkeeping shakeup, with 24-year-old Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia reportedly on the club's radar.

Ter Stegen's current contract runs through 2028. Since returning to training, he has featured in just two matches, while Szczesny started in the Copa del Rey final and key La Liga fixtures.

"I am extremely excited about the upcoming club season," Ter Stegen said, as he looks ahead to guarding Germany's goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup