Fastest AI Deployment In History? Enrique Abeyta Says Elon Musk's Dojo Is Moving At A Pace No One Can Match

BALTIMORE, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Big Tech labors over AI models behind closed doors, Elon Musk is doing something radically different: deploying his AI in the real world at full speed.

And according to former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta's recent briefing, that changes everything.

“This isn't a software project anymore,” Abeyta says.“This is a live system - hardware, data, chips, and a nationwide rollout happening right now.”

From Lab to Street in Record Time

At the center of this acceleration is Dojo, Musk's custom-built AI training platform. Fed by 160 billion video frames daily from Tesla's global fleet, Dojo adapts and evolves without human oversight.

Its breakthrough? A proprietary chip, built in-house, that's now said to be six times faster than Nvidia's most popular AI processor.

Musk didn't just move quickly - he skipped the usual supply chains, built his own infrastructure, and is now poised to launch a fully autonomous robotaxi by June 1st.

No pedals. No steering wheel. No fallback controls.

Government Is Already in Motion

The U.S. government isn't far behind. Just weeks ago, President Trump issued an executive order titled“Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation” - aimed at accelerating systems just like Dojo.

One company tied to Dojo's infrastructure is reportedly“expecting to receive billions of dollars” in federal support.

“If you want to see what real AI deployment looks like - not theory, not code - watch Musk. He's doing it first,” Abeyta notes.

The First-Mover Advantage Now Belongs to Tesla

Abeyta believes we're witnessing the moment AI leaves the lab and enters the world - not in years, but in weeks.

With hardware, data, and government alignment all converging, Dojo may not just be a Tesla advantage - it could become a national one.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager who spent 25 years tracking major industrial and infrastructure transformations across global markets. After overseeing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now runs Breaking Profits, a strategic research platform focused on uncovering the systems that move faster - and more powerfully - than headlines ever reveal.

