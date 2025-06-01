World Police Summit 2025 Gathers Nearly 54,000 Participants In Dubai For Global Security Dialogue

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the World Police Summit welcomed 53,922 participants from over 110 countries-an increase of more than 300% compared to last year.







Organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, the leading events agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit hosted 6 Ministers of Interior, 4 Deputy Ministers, 45 Police Chiefs, 41 Deputy Police Chiefs, and 692 ambassadors, consuls, and senior diplomats, making it one of the largest international gatherings in law enforcement.

Held from 13 to 15 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit featured 140 specialised sessions delivered by 302 speakers, addressing 12 key themes including anti-money laundering, AI in policing, digital fraud, community policing, aviation security, and the development of young officers.

A total of 922 high-ranking officials, security experts, and representatives from international organisations took part in discussions that solidified Dubai's reputation as a leading hub for global security cooperation.

The event also facilitated the signing of 38 memoranda of understanding between police agencies, tech firms, and academic institutions, fostering further collaboration and innovation. Over 900 individuals participated in the prestigious World Police Summit Awards, with 12 winners honoured on the final day.

Lt. Col. Dr Rashid Hamdan AlGhafri, Secretary-General of the World Police Summit, commented:“This year's turnout and impact have far exceeded expectations. The summit has clearly become a vital platform for international police cooperation and innovation.”

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, added:“We are proud to support such a significant event. Its growing success reflects Dubai's leadership in hosting world-class international summits.”

The summit included flagship side events such as“Pearls in Policing” and an academic symposium hosted by NYU Abu Dhabi. Key partners and participants included INTERPOL, EUROPOL, UNODC, WHO, and major sponsors such as Emirates Airline, IDEMIA, Dell Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Dahua, G42, and others.

Women leaders played a strong role in various panels and workshops, with several sessions focusing on empowering women in the security sector and preparing the next generation of officers.

Leading tech companies also showcased their solutions. Presight, a summit partner for the third year, presented AI-driven analytics. Chief Marketing Officer Nick Clements noted:

“Our technologies help transform global security capabilities through data-driven decision-making.”

Russell Hammad, CEO of Zenith Technologies, highlighted collaboration with Dubai Police to improve traffic safety through smart technology. Federal Signal Corporation unveiled new vehicle lighting systems aimed at enhancing operational safety for law enforcement worldwide.

Since its launch in 2022, the World Police Summit has rapidly grown into a key international platform for shaping the future of policing, reinforcing Dubai's stature as a centre for excellence in security, tourism, and global engagement.