Constellis Announces New Offerings From Constellis Advisors & Training

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located in Moyock, North Carolina, the CAT facility spans 3,600 acres and operates year-round. The facility features a range of training environments, including tactical ranges, urban training areas, aviation and maritime simulators, on-road and off-road driving tracks, and a dedicated K9 training program. The facility also boasts accommodations for up to 1,500 students engaged in a variety of training programs and exercises.

In addition to its training and technology offerings, the CAT facility can host industry events, such as the upcoming Drone Rodeo on June 3, 2025, which will showcase recent developments in unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAS technologies. The event will bring together professionals from government and commercial activities to explore advancements in security and defense training. For more information about Constellis Advisors & Training and upcoming events, visit or contact [email protected] .

About Constellis

Constellis provides advanced training, risk management, and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, facilities support, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

