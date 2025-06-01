The Academy Of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators And Gilead Sciences Partner To Launch Oncology Navigation Grant Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking grant program in partnership with Gilead Sciences aimed at advancing the field of oncology navigation and enhancing patient outcomes within the healthcare setting. This initiative is designed to support the creation, enhancement, and expansion of innovative tools that optimize efficiency and elevate the critical role of oncology navigators.

Following the AONN+ call for grant submissions in April, healthcare leaders across the country responded with creative applications, software solution ideas and healthcare system improvements. AONN+ looks to announce the recipients of the award, valued up to $500,000, in June with project work to begin in the July time frame. The AONN+ grant application process and implementation support for awardees also included help from Amplity , AONN+'s association management partner and strategic collaborator.

"Through this funding mechanism, AONN+ and Gilead are committed to addressing persistent challenges in cancer care by empowering navigators to play a pivotal role in improving patient access to navigation services, removing barriers to cancer care, and supporting treatment adherence," says Candice Roth, MSN, RN, CENP, Executive Director, AONN+. "Navigator utilization continues to present significant opportunities for optimizing patient outcomes, and this program seeks to provide impactful solutions that directly tie proposed tools to measurable improvements in patient care."

"As part of Gilead's Community Cancer Collective, we are proud to partner with AONN+ on this exciting initiative in support of the oncology community," said Darren Tayama, M.D., Vice President, US Medical Affairs, Oncology. "Together, AONN+ and Gilead are advancing the future of cancer care through innovative solutions in oncology navigation."

About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators , Inc. (AONN+)

The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 9,000 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

About Amplity

Pharma At Its Best: Quicker. Better. Nicer.

Your full-service go-to partners, delivering both flexible and specialized medical and commercial services. No matter where you are in the lifecycle of your drug, we scale with ease. Our people-driven tech-enabled DNA fuels everything we do. As AONN+'s association management partner, Amplity is honored to work side by side with AONN+ for 24 years in delivering the organization's strategic objectives and daily operations.

