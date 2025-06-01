New Resource From NYC Medical Malpractice Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter Now Available

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NYC Medical Malpractice Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter Highlights the Impact of Medical Negligence on Patients

New York City, NY, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a healthcare system where medical errors rank as the third leading cause of death in America, acclaimed NYC trial attorney Jonathan C. Reiter is jolting listeners from passive acceptance to active vigilance with his groundbreaking new podcast series, "Understanding Medical Malpractice and Its Impact. "

The podcast transforms listeners' mental state from relaxed inattention to focused engagement, delivering critical insights for patients navigating the aftermath of medical negligence – from recognizing when standards of care have been breached to understanding the complex legal landscape of pursuing justice.

"Most patients don't realize they're victims of malpractice until it's almost too late to take action," says Reiter, whose decades of experience have secured millions in compensation for victims of medical negligence. "This podcast bridges the knowledge gap that exists between medical professionals and the patients they serve."

The debut episode explores the shocking prevalence of preventable medical errors, including surgical mistakes, misdiagnosis, birth injuries, and medication errors. Reiter provides listeners with a comprehensive framework for identifying potential malpractice and outlines the critical steps patients should take immediately following suspected negligence.

"Understanding the statute of limitations is crucial," Reiter emphasizes. "In New York, patients typically have just 2.5 years from the date of malpractice to file a lawsuit, but many victims spend much of that time simply trying to understand what happened to them."

Future episodes will feature interviews with medical experts, patient advocates, and survivors of medical negligence, creating a multifaceted resource for patients and their families. The podcast also examines the broader impact of medical malpractice on the healthcare system and explores potential reforms.

With his characteristic clarity and compassion, Reiter transforms complex legal concepts into accessible guidance for listeners. The podcast serves as a natural extension of his commitment to patient advocacy and healthcare accountability.

"Understanding Medical Malpractice and Its Impact" is available now on the website here

About Jonathan C. Reiter







Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm - Top NYC Medical Malpractice Lawyer, Releases New Legal Resource

Jonathan C. Reiter is a prominent New York City medical malpractice and personal injury attorney. With over 30 years of experience, he has established himself as one of NYC's premier legal advocates for victims of medical negligence. His firm, the Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC, has secured substantial verdicts and settlements for clients affected by medical errors, helping them rebuild their lives after devastating injuries.

Media Contact:

Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC



T: 212-736-0979

