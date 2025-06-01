Xinhua Silk Road: 21St Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament Concludes With Record Participation
This year's race expanded its international reach, attracting teams from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada. Paddlers from the U.S., Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Hungary, Singapore, and South Africa also played key roles.
Alongside the race, a themed market event offered residents a one-stop experience of culture, sports, and entertainment.
As Putuo advances its push to develop an innovation belt along the Shanghai-Nanjing corridor, the event also served as a platform for regional cooperation. Dragon boat teams from seven cities including Nanjing, Wuxi, Changzhou, Suzhou, Nantong, Zhenjiang, and Taizhou participated, deepening intercity bonds through sports and cultural exchanges.
