Rain And Strong Winds Cool Delhi After 39°C Heat IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Till June 3

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a spell of rain, accompanied by strong winds over southern parts of Delhi. The rains are due to an east-southeastward-moving cloud cluster, according to the Meteorological Department.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Lodhi Road) twitter/cJKXBwFA6w

- ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025

The spell of rain offered a much-needed respite from the heat, as the national capital recorded maximum temperatures of more than 39 C earlier in the morning. According to IMD, Safdarjung area recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 39.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 39.4 degrees Celsius and Palam recording 39.1 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Firozeshah Road) twitter/721vWCB2Ii

- ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025

The IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms, lightning and squall for the next two days, on June 2-3, in the national capital. The IMD has issued warnings on the nowcast for atleast 8 districts, including South, South East, New Delhi, East, Central, Sahadara, North East. The Met Department has said that the winds could reach up to 80 kmph too.

Meanwhile, South West, West and North West Districts have been issued an advisory to watch out for light rains, thunderstorms and lightning.

Earlier on May 29, parts of the national capital received light showers, with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg seen glistening under overcast skies, as light showers swept parts of the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi issued a yellow alert on May 29 for lightning, thunderstorm and squall in Delhi, IMD has said on Thursday that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some more parts of northern Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and entire Sikkim on Thursday.

Following the arrival of the monsoon, certain parts of Assam witnessed heavy rains, flood-like situation and landslides. IMD had predicted inclement weather over Assam for Thursday with likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across western and southern parts of the state in next two to three days.