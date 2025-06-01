403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Baloch Youth Go Missing After Detention By Pakistani Forces In Mastung: Report
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Pakistani paramilitary forces have reportedly detained two young men in the Mastung district of Balochistan and transferred them to an undisclosed location, where their whereabouts remain unknown, according to The Balochistan Post.</p><p>The incident took place on May 29, when personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) intercepted Bismillah, son of Ghulam Sarwar, and Samiullah, son of Muhammad Hanif, both residents of the Pringabad area. The two men were reportedly travelling from Mastung to Mangocher when they were taken into custody by FC troops.</p><p>Since their detention, neither of the two has been seen or contacted their families, raising serious concerns among relatives and local human rights defenders. Family members have called on the authorities to disclose the location and legal status of the detained individuals immediately.</p><p>The incident is the latest in a series of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where Pakistani security forces are frequently accused of abducting civilians without charge or trial. Rights groups say such detentions violate both domestic and international human rights laws, and they continue to urge Islamabad to end the practice.</p><p>As per The Balochistan Post, the forced disappearances have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the region, with many families reluctant to speak out publicly due to fear of retaliation.</p><p>Human rights organisations have repeatedly appealed to the Pakistani government to address the crisis of missing persons in Balochistan and to ensure due legal process for all individuals taken into custody.</p><p>The case of Bismillah and Samiullah adds to mounting calls for international human rights mechanisms to investigate disappearances in the region and hold those responsible accountable.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment