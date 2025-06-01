Aurora Borealis Alert: Rare Eomagnetic Storm To Light Up Skies Over Michigan, Washington, Ohio, Alabama And More
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, the aurora borealis may be visible as far south as Alabama and Northern California. The most vivid displays are expected in the northernmost states, such as Michigan and Washington, while areas in the central Plains, Midwest, and even parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic may also see the glow on the northern horizon.Best viewing conditions
Clear skies will be key to witnessing the spectacle. The Pacific Northwest and Northern California are expected to have good conditions, especially earlier in the night. Much of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and central Plains are also likely to offer favorable viewing opportunities.
NOAA recommends seeking dark, open areas away from city lights, preferably with an unobstructed view to the north. The best time to observe the aurora is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.What's causing the lights?
The northern lights are caused by coronal mass ejections-explosions of material from the sun-that interact with Earth's magnetic field. The current storm has reached G4 (severe) conditions on a five-point scale that measures geomagnetic activity. Such powerful storms can bring the aurora to much lower latitudes than usual.
For real-time aurora forecasts and viewing tips, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center website offers tracking tools and updates.Quick tips to see the Aurora:
- Go outside city limits for darker skies Face north with an open horizon Peak viewing time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Use your phone camera if the lights aren't visible to the eye Check local weather forecasts before heading out
The stunning natural display could be fleeting, so skywatchers are advised to stay alert-and look up.
