PSC Launches Corporate Culture Retreat To Advance Change Management In Public Sector

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Public Service and Administration Commission (PSC) on Sunday launched the inaugural Corporate Culture Community event under the theme "A Retreat on Change Management, Adaptation, Resilience, and Positivity in the Public Sector."The initiative forms part of a broader knowledge exchange project implemented by the PSC in collaboration with the Governance Improvement Project to Support Jordanian Reform Projects and the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).In a statement, the PSC said the retreat seeks to institutionalize the principles of positive organizational change and institutional resilience within the public sector. The event served as a platform for sharing best practices, showcasing pioneering institutional experiences, and introducing analytical tools to strengthen evidence-based decision-making, thereby fostering innovation and operational efficiency in government entities.PSC Secretary-General Yasser Nsour underscored the Commission's commitment to embedding a culture of adaptability, flexibility, and positivity in public administration. He announced that the PSC will soon launch a comprehensive culture assessment in several government agencies, following the official transfer of the corporate culture portfolio to the Commission. The assessment aims to identify institutional strengths and areas for development, leading to the formulation of targeted improvement plans.Sara Khazai, Public Sector Development Technical Expert and representative of the Governance Improvement Project, highlighted the initiative's alignment with the national public sector modernization roadmap. She stressed the project's contribution to strengthening governance structures, policy development, human resources, digital transformation, public service delivery, and decision-making mechanisms, in accordance with best practices in public administration.Khazai added that over the past year, the project has trained more than 150 public sector employees in corporate culture principles and change management techniques.The retreat drew wide participation from officials representing various ministries and government institutions. Discussions focused on organizational culture, resistance to change, and their effects on institutional performance. Key sessions included a case study from the Jordan Customs Department on managing institutional transformation and demonstrations of decision-making frameworks.Participants also engaged in a hands-on workshop using the "Six Thinking Hats" methodology to examine resistance to change and explore its psychological and structural dimensions. The session encouraged multi-perspective thinking and the development of innovative strategies to address institutional challenges.