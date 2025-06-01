Staff Of Jordan's Government Service Centers Trained To Boost Performance-Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 1 (Petra) – Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship continues to implement the project to develop employee performance at Jordan's comprehensive government service centers.The initiative is part of an "integrated" development plan aimed at raising worker efficiency and improving "quality" of services provided to citizens at all operating centers.In a statement on Sunday, the ministry confirmed the project covers all government service centers and comes within the framework of its efforts to provide "more efficient and effective" services and enhance level of institutional performance in the Kingdom's public sector.In this context, a ministry team inspected the training course currently being held in Aqaba governorate. This step complements employee training for the centers in Amman's Muqablin district, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), as well as the governorates of Tafilah, Irbid, and Ma'an centers, which were completed during the past period.The Institute of Public Administration (IPA), with support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), is currenly implementing the project.The statement said the training activities aim to develop worker capabilities in the Kingdom's government sector to provide "quality" services to citizens "adequately".