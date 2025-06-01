403
Jordan Chairs Arab Coordination Meeting Ahead Of EU Talks
Jordan News Agency
Cairo, June 1 (Petra) -- Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, on Sunday chaired the Arab Coordination Meeting at the level of permanent representatives to discuss ongoing preparations for the 10th Meeting of Arab League Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of the European Union Political and Security Committee, along with the Strategic Cooperation Working Group sessions.
Held under Jordan's presidency of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level for the current session, the meeting reviewed the latest arrangements for the joint Arab-European meetings, scheduled to convene in Brussels on June 19. Discussions also addressed the draft joint statement expected to be issued at the conclusion of the meetings.
Participants praised the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the League's General Secretariat in ensuring comprehensive and effective preparations. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Arab-European cooperation and expanding it in line with the shared ambitions and strategic interests of both sides.
Ambassador Khaled Manzalawi, Head of the International Political Affairs Sector at the Arab League, underscored the significance of the upcoming meetings, which aim to revitalize and deepen Arab-European relations. He noted that these talks mark the resumption of high-level dialogue after a nearly three-year hiatus and reaffirmed the strategic importance of Arab-European cooperation as one of the League's most prominent partnerships with international blocs.
