Health Ministry Launches Mental Health Project For Children, Adolescents

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health on Sunday launched a three-year technical cooperation project to strengthen mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services for children and adolescents, including refugees, at the community level.The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and with the participation of stakeholders from government institutions, international bodies, and civil society organizations.In a statement, the Ministry said the project aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision, aiming to enhance the quality of health and education services. It also supports the implementation of the "National Action Plan for Mental Health and Addiction 2022–2026," which corresponds with both the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013–2030 and the Regional Framework for Scaling Up Mental Health Action in the Middle East. The initiative reflects Jordan's ongoing commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.Speaking on behalf of Minister of Health Firas Hawari, Hadeel Sayeh, Director of the Women and Child Health Directorate, highlighted that the Ministry's partnership with JICA in the field of mental health began in 2020. This collaboration led to the execution of the National Mental Health Survey, the implementation of capacity-building programs, and support for reforms in Jordan's mental health and psychosocial support systems.Sayeh emphasized the importance of school health as a core component of child development. She noted that the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, has implemented various awareness, preventive, and therapeutic programs, focusing on providing a safe learning environment and facilitating early detection of health conditions.The new project aims to build the capacity of health center personnel, establish a dedicated training unit specializing in child and adolescent mental health, and raise awareness in selected schools affiliated with the Ministry of Education. These goals will be pursued through knowledge exchange with Japanese experts, study visits to Japan, and technical collaboration between Japanese specialists and Jordanian institutions.Talal Aleimat, Director of the Guidance and Counseling Department at the Ministry of Education, affirmed the Ministry's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment, emphasizing that children's mental health is a key priority. He noted ongoing cooperation with JICA, including the deployment of Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) who engage directly with local communities.Shingo Morihata, Chief Representative of the JICA Jordan Office, highlighted the compounded pressures facing Jordan's public services due to the refugee influx, the COVID-19 pandemic, and broader socioeconomic challenges. He reiterated JICA's continued support for Jordan's resilience, adding that the new project marks a critical step in enhancing the quality of mental health and psychosocial services.Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Japan, Tomoko Watanabe, underlined the enduring partnership between Japan and Jordan, acknowledging Jordan's vital regional role and the challenges it has navigated. She described the project's launch as a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation.