First Deputy PM Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On 1St Anniversary In Office
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah extended his congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his appointment as Crown Prince of Kuwait.
In a statement by the Ministry, Sheikh Fahad sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Crown Prince expressing pride in His Highness's distinguished journey of service and dedication to the advancement and prosperity of the country.
He also expressed appreciation to His Highness the Crown Prince's vision of the nation's development and prosperity, and wished Kuwait continued peace, security, and stability. (end)
