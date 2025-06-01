403
KNG Deputy Chief Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On 1St Anniversary In Office
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG), Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah extended his congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his appointment as Crown Prince of Kuwait.
In a statement issued by the KNG, Sheikh Faisal praised the Crown Prince's leadership, and recognized his significant achievements across various sectors.
He commended His Highness's efforts in advancing Kuwait's progress in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Sheikh Faisal also wished His Highness the Crown Prince continued health and success, and wished Kuwait continued security, stability, and prosperity. (end)
