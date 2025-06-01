Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Omani Amb. Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On 1St Anniversary In Office


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of Oman to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi congratulated, on Sunday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the occasion of the first anniversary of his assumption of the position.
In a statement, Dr. Al-Kharusi said that this the occasion as a symbol of stability in Kuwait, highlighting His Highness the Crown Prince's distinguished record of service and achievements, which make him a strong pillar of support to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in leading Kuwait's comprehensive development.
He also hailed the Omani-Kuwaiti ties as having produced major economic projects as they are swiftly advancing to enhance cooperation across all fields. (end)
