INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA

NEW YORK, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Iovance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 8, 2025, Iovance issued a press release reporting its financial results and corporate updates for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Iovance reported a loss of $0.36 per share on revenue of $49 million, missing consensus estimates of a loss of $0.24 per share on revenue of $82 million. On the subsequent earnings call, Chief Operating Officer Igor Bilinsky disclosed that the annual maintenance for the Company's state-of-the-art Iovance Cell Therapy Center had actually reduced capacity by 50% for an entire month in December 2024, creating an operational bottleneck that limited the number of Amtagvi infusions available in the first quarter.

On this news, Iovance's stock price fell $1.42 per share, or 44.79%, to close at $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025.

