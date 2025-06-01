The Secret 'Data War' Is Happening Now - And Elon Musk's Dojo May Be The Most Advanced Weapon In It

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone's chasing AI. But according to former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta, it's not the models or the algorithms that matter most.

It's the data.

Abeyta explains in his recent briefing how Elon Musk's Dojo platform may be the first system designed from the ground up to collect, process, and dominate real-world visual data at scale - turning cars into cameras, roads into training grounds, and movement itself into leverage.

“This is how power works now,” Abeyta says.“He who owns the data writes the rules.”

A Global Eye That Never Stops Learning

Dojo is fueled by Tesla's fleet - which now collects 160 billion frames of real-world video per day.

That data is piped into a custom-built chip that's reportedly 6x faster than Nvidia's best AI processor, enabling Dojo to learn, correct, and evolve without human supervision.

And on June 1st, Tesla plans to activate the first fully autonomous robotaxi - with no wheel, no pedals, and no driver.

Every mile driven, every stop sign seen, every erratic pedestrian encountered becomes another training loop - refining the AI, sharpening the system, and growing Musk's private dataset of the real world.

From Road Maps to Strategic Maps

Abeyta doesn't see this as a tech story. He sees it as a territory story.

Just as satellites mapped the earth for governments, and Google mapped it for search engines, Dojo is mapping it for machines - in real time, with full feedback, at street level.

That's why, he argues, this system is no longer just a Tesla project.

One of the companies involved in its development is now“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration,” according to internal briefings.

“If you can control what AI sees, you can control how it behaves - that's the endgame here,” Abeyta notes.

The Arms Race Isn't Code. It's Collection.

While others race to build the smartest models, Musk is building the largest sensory field in the world - one that never sleeps, always watches, and trains itself constantly.

Abeyta warns that the world may be entering a new kind of arms race - not over weapons, but over the training environments machines use to understand the world.

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager with 25 years of experience following macro shifts in capital, power, and infrastructure. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now runs Breaking Profits, a research platform focused on identifying the hidden systems behind the next wave of global control - from AI to autonomy to state-aligned tech.

