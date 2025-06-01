Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Condemns U.S. Defense Secretary’s Accusations


2025-06-01 09:41:36
(MENAFN) China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized Washington for “vilifying” Beijing, following recent statements made by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The ministry accused Hegseth of purposefully disregarding appeals for peace and cooperation voiced by nations in the Indo-Pacific area, instead opting for inflammatory rhetoric that escalates regional tensions.

In a recent address, Hegseth asserted that China represents a genuine and possibly looming danger.

He called upon America’s strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific to bolster their military preparedness and increase investment in defense and security measures.

According to an official release from the Chinese foreign ministry, “Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region and instead touted a Cold War mentality of bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely labeled China a ‘threat’.”

The ministry condemned the remarks as an example of outdated, confrontational thinking.

Delivering his comments at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth accused Chinese leadership of attempting to drastically shift the existing balance in the region.

He claimed that Beijing seeks to establish dominance, describing it as a desire to “become a hegemonic power.”

Hegseth also brought up the matter of Taiwan, an island that receives defense support from the U.S., alleging that China is preparing for a military takeover.

The Chinese foreign ministry described these accusations as “deplorable” and intended to create friction within the Asia-Pacific.

It countered that the U.S. is the only nation that “deserves to be called a hegemonic power,” pointing to America’s actions as disruptive to peace and regional security.

Addressing the issue of Taiwan, the ministry reaffirmed that the matter is strictly a domestic concern for China.

It underlined that outside countries, including the U.S., have no authority to meddle and cautioned against exploiting the Taiwan situation as a strategic tool against Beijing.

