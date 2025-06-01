403
Russian Diplomat Accuses Zelensky of Avoiding Peace Talks
(MENAFN) According to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy representative to the United Nations, Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has no intention of participating in sincere dialogue to resolve the ongoing war.
In an interview with a news agency, Polyansky claimed that Zelensky aims to prolong the hostilities instead of pursuing authentic negotiations.
While Moscow has put forward the idea of a follow-up round of direct discussions in Istanbul on June 2, Ukraine has not officially confirmed its participation.
Polyansky stated, “They are making every effort to convince [US President Donald Trump] that Russia isn’t interested in peace.”
He emphasized that Ukraine’s leadership is not taking negotiations seriously and is instead “simply playing games.”
According to the diplomat, Kiev's current actions and rhetoric indicate a deliberate strategy to extend the conflict rather than bring it to a resolution.
The Russian envoy argued that this approach is driven by Zelensky’s personal motives.
He believes the Ukrainian president is attempting to maintain his grip on authority and avoid political and legal consequences.
Although Zelensky’s five-year term concluded in May 2024, he has not organized new elections, justifying the delay with ongoing martial law conditions.
Polyansky asserted, “It is not in the interest of the Ukrainian president to engage in any meaningful peaceful efforts because they would lead to elections – something he fears the most.”
He further alleged that Zelensky is concerned about being held responsible for “the embezzlement of the state budget and Western aid,” and is determined to prevent any developments that might lead to such accountability.
