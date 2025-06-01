403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hockey Icon Ovechkin Departs NHL, Heads Back to Russia
(MENAFN) Hockey icon Alexander Ovechkin is preparing to head back to Russia in 2026 after fulfilling the final year of his current deal with the Washington Capitals, according to comments from his wife, Anastasia Shubskaya. In a recent interview with a Russian media outlet, Shubskaya confirmed the family’s relocation plans.
“Ovechkin still has a year left on his contract. So, we will play next season and then fly back to Moscow, to our homeland,” she stated. “We will stay in Russia.”
Speculation surrounding Ovechkin’s impending departure from the NHL has been growing. In May, a message sent to some Capitals season ticket holders implied that the 2025–26 season would be the legendary forward’s swan song with the franchise. The Capitals quickly walked back the claim, explaining that the email was mistakenly distributed by a sales team member and did not represent any formal retirement decision.
Nonetheless, Shubskaya’s remarks seem to reinforce the belief that the couple sees their long-term future in Moscow, pointing toward Ovechkin concluding his storied NHL career after next season.
At 39, Ovechkin recently etched his name in the record books as the NHL’s all-time top goal scorer. On April 6, 2025, he netted his 895th regular-season goal during a game against the New York Islanders, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s legendary mark of 894. Since then, he’s added two more goals, bringing his total to 897 and putting him within reach of the rare 900-goal milestone. Gretzky himself has reportedly urged Ovechkin to hit the historic benchmark.
In the wake of this feat, Ovechkin received praise from world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the achievement “a true celebration for fans in Russia and beyond,” while U.S. President Donald Trump described Ovechkin simply as “great.”
Although he has yet to officially declare his retirement or reveal definitive plans post-NHL, Ovechkin hinted in a March 2024 interview with Russian media that he was contemplating a move away from Washington. He even alluded to a potential return to HC Dynamo Moscow, the club where his professional journey began.
“Ovechkin still has a year left on his contract. So, we will play next season and then fly back to Moscow, to our homeland,” she stated. “We will stay in Russia.”
Speculation surrounding Ovechkin’s impending departure from the NHL has been growing. In May, a message sent to some Capitals season ticket holders implied that the 2025–26 season would be the legendary forward’s swan song with the franchise. The Capitals quickly walked back the claim, explaining that the email was mistakenly distributed by a sales team member and did not represent any formal retirement decision.
Nonetheless, Shubskaya’s remarks seem to reinforce the belief that the couple sees their long-term future in Moscow, pointing toward Ovechkin concluding his storied NHL career after next season.
At 39, Ovechkin recently etched his name in the record books as the NHL’s all-time top goal scorer. On April 6, 2025, he netted his 895th regular-season goal during a game against the New York Islanders, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s legendary mark of 894. Since then, he’s added two more goals, bringing his total to 897 and putting him within reach of the rare 900-goal milestone. Gretzky himself has reportedly urged Ovechkin to hit the historic benchmark.
In the wake of this feat, Ovechkin received praise from world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the achievement “a true celebration for fans in Russia and beyond,” while U.S. President Donald Trump described Ovechkin simply as “great.”
Although he has yet to officially declare his retirement or reveal definitive plans post-NHL, Ovechkin hinted in a March 2024 interview with Russian media that he was contemplating a move away from Washington. He even alluded to a potential return to HC Dynamo Moscow, the club where his professional journey began.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment