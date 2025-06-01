Set To Invest $15-20 Billion Across Businesses In Next 5 Years: Gautam Adani
In the latest annual report of the Group's flagship Adani Enterprises, the billionaire industrialist said: "Despite facing consecutive acquisitions and intense scrutiny, Adani Group never backed down and instead adapted its strategy, emerging more resilient, formidable and unbreakable."
"In the face of fierce headwinds and relentless scrutiny - we have never retreated. Instead - we have recalibrated. We have reimagined. And we have become - more formidable, more unbreakable, more stronger and more resilient!" Gautam Adani wrote.
"Our conviction is anchored in clarity. Our objectives are aligned with India's ambitions. And our strength comes from the belief that you, our shareholders, place in us," he added.
He further stated that "Every challenge sharpens our resolve. Every setback becomes a stepping stone”.
"We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than truth. But as we cooperate with legal processes, let me also restate - emphatically - our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are robust and non-negotiable," he noted.
The Adani Group's businesses - from ports to airports, from renewable energy generation to data centres, defence manufacturing and city gas - have grown over the past couple of years.
"History should remember us not for the size of our balance sheet, but for the strength of our backbone. Not just for the markets we entered, but for the storms we handled and emerged stronger. For it is easy to lead in sunshine, but true leadership is forged in the face of crisis," Gautam Adani emphasised.
"And while the numbers tell their own compelling story - in a year of record-breaking revenue, unprecedented growth and historic profitability - the deeper truth is that these milestones are reflections of our relentless strength and tenacity. They are proof of a Group that dares to dream beyond constraints, powered by a nation that breathes possibility into every tomorrow ahead of us," he added.
