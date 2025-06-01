Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Printed Book Becomes Instrument Of Cultural Resistance During War - MCSC


2025-06-01 09:13:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the MCSC Facebook page.

"Today, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution Workers - all those who, even during the war, work every day to ensure that the Ukrainian printed word lives and spreads around the world," the greeting reads.

The MCSC emphasized that thanks to their dedicated work, demand for Ukrainian books is growing.

"This is a response to Russian aggression, attacks on culture, destruction of printing houses and attempts to erase our national identity. At a time when the enemy is massively importing its publications to the occupied territories and at the same time destroying Ukrainian ones, the printed book is becoming an instrument of cultural resistance, a factor of humanitarian resilience and an element of national security," the ministry emphasized.

Read also: Ukraine prepares to conduct exhumation work in Poland this year - MCSC

As reported, in Ukraine, the Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution is celebrated annually on the last Saturday of May. The holiday was established by Presidential Decree No. 563/99 of May 25, 1999.

Photo: Pixabay

