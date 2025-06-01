Zelensky Reports Increased Russian Activity In Some Frontline Sectors
"Today, I received a report from Commander-in-Chief [Oleksandr] Syrskyi. The situation on the front remains difficult - in some directions we're seeing increased Russian activity," Zelensky said.
According to him, the heaviest fighting is currently taking place in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kupiansk sectors.
"We're also continuing our Kursk operation, which is tying down a significant number of Russian troops and preventing them from acting on Ukrainian territory. The war must return to Russian territory - where it came from," he said.Read also: Zelensky: No clear info on Russia's intentions ahead of planned talks in Istanbul
He also expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.
"I want to thank our warriors today for their resilience. I want to thank everyone for their precision. Based on this week's results, I'd like to especially highlight the assault regiments operating in the Kursk region - namely, the 33rd, 225th, and 425th separate assault regiments. Also among the best in this area is the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. Thank you!" Zelensky said.
He also noted the outstanding performance of other units.
"In the Pokrovsk direction, the warriors of the 1st Assault Regiment are performing especially effectively, and in the Toretsk direction, the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade has achieved good results. Well done! And of course, the 82nd Bukovynska Separate Air Assault Brigade. Thank you, guys!" he said.
Ukrainian forces and Russian troops have engaged in 83 combat clashes since the beginning of the day, with the fiercest battles occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.
Photo: Presidential Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment