Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Injury Toll From Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Village Rises To Two


2025-06-01 09:13:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A 21-year-old man was wounded as a result of the enemy strike on Verkhnia Tersa. The number of those injured in the aerial attack on the Polohy district is increasing," Fedorov said.

He noted that a bomb strike destroyed a house in the village, sparking a fire, and nearby buildings were also damaged.

Read also: Civilian injured in Russian strikes on Nikopol

Both the injured man and a previously reported injured woman received medical assistance on site.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces carried out two guided bomb strikes on the village of Verkhnia Tersa. Initially, only the injury to a woman was confirmed.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621848

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search