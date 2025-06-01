Injury Toll From Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Village Rises To Two
"A 21-year-old man was wounded as a result of the enemy strike on Verkhnia Tersa. The number of those injured in the aerial attack on the Polohy district is increasing," Fedorov said.
He noted that a bomb strike destroyed a house in the village, sparking a fire, and nearby buildings were also damaged.Read also: Civilian injured in Russian strikes on Nikopol
Both the injured man and a previously reported injured woman received medical assistance on site.
Earlier reports said that Russian forces carried out two guided bomb strikes on the village of Verkhnia Tersa. Initially, only the injury to a woman was confirmed.
Illustrative photo
