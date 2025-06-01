Ukrainian Council Of Defense Industry Signs Strategic Cooperation Deal With UK's ADS Group
The agreement lays the foundation for long-term cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, opening up new opportunities for Ukrainian arms manufacturers.
The partnership envisions sharing information on industrial capabilities, innovative solutions, and demand for specific products. It also includes B2B and B2G engagement formats, the creation of joint production and research platforms, and technology transfer. A key focus will be on reducing regulatory barriers for Ukrainian defense products to enter NATO and EU markets.Read also: First batch of Ukrainian UAT-TISA armored vehicles delivered to defense forces
"Several dozen international defense companies are already operating in Ukraine. We have numerous successful cooperation cases under our belt, and we're ready to push further and aim higher. That's why we invite the European defense industry to move forward together with us," said Herman Smetanin, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries.
The Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry noted that this partnership creates a gateway for Ukraine's defense sector into the global market, supports production scale-up, provides international advocacy, and boosts the country's industrial presence worldwide.
On May 13, the Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry also signed a cooperation agreement with Denmark's leading defense industry organization, DI Danish Defense and Security Industries (DI FoS).
