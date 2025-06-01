Zelensky Announces Upcoming Defense Agreements With Baltic, Nordic Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the statement in his nightly video address , published on the president's official website.

"We are working very actively to guarantee that our Defense Forces are fully equipped with everything they need. Weapons - both production and supplies, financial support, training - for every need, we are developing new agreements with our partners," Zelensky said.

He expressed particular gratitude to Sweden, noting that "we are making active progress within the announced aid packages."

"Germany: we have very good agreements on investment in our Ukrainian weapons production. The Netherlands is working on supplying F-16s. The United Kingdom is directing proceeds from frozen Russian assets specifically for weapons and equipment repairs for Ukraine. Altogether, this amounts to billions of dollars strengthening the defense of our state and strengthening our people," Zelensky said.

He also announced that new defense agreements with the Baltic and Northern European nations would be concluded next week.

"We are also filling out the agendas for our summits - the G7 and NATO summits, which will take place soon. We are also actively engaging with everyone who can toughen sanctions against Russia and who supports such very important decisions. Ukraine will not simply wait for Russia to mature enough to end the war. We are doing everything to ensure that Russia is effectively forced into peace. I thank everyone who is helping us! I am proud of our people!" he added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine