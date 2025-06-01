Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian D-30 Howitzer, Eliminate Several Occupiers In Zaporizhzhia Sector


2025-06-01 09:13:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance units detected a camouflaged enemy artillery position and Russian soldiers in hiding.

"Using FPV drones, border guards delivered precise strikes, neutralizing the artillery system and killing several occupiers," the statement read .

