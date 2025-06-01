War Update: 191 Combat Clashes In Past 24 Hours, Intense Fighting On Pokrovsk, Kursk Fronts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update as of 08:00 on Saturday, May 31, according to Ukrinform.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched two missile strikes using four missiles, as well as 85 airstrikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Additionally, the enemy conducted 6,071 shelling attacks, including 88 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,767 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were recorded near Prokhody (Sumy region), Okip, Veterynarne, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Starovirivka (Kharkiv region), Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Poltavka, Koptieve, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovha Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka (Donetsk region), Novodarivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Zelene (Zaporizhzhia region), and Mykolaivka (Kherson region).

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck seven areas of enemy personnel, weaponry, and equipment concentrations, six command posts, 16 artillery systems, and one other critical Russian target.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses four times near Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, 29 enemy assaults were recorded near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Novyi Myr, Bilohorivka, Olhivka, and Karpivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 11 enemy assaults were recorded near Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 Russian assaults near Zoria, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka.

Russian casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,250 over past 24 hrs

In the Novopavlivka sector, 25 Russian attacks occurred near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and toward Komar.

In the Huliaipole sector, no clashes were reported.

In the Orikhiv sector, four Russian assaults were recorded near Stepove and toward Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of offensive group formations by Russian forces were observed.

Ukrainian forces continue operations in the Kursk sector. Over the past day, 34 combat clashes were reported. Russian forces launched 14 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 245 shelling attacks, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.